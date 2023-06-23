Topeka native NiJa Canady to represent Team USA in Japan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum and Stanford phenom NiJaree Canady is headed to Japan to represent Team USA in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series.
USA Softball named the standout RHP to its All-Star Series roster on Thursday.
The three game series against Japan’s team will be held across three cities which include Fukushima, Iwakuni, and Yokohama, Japan from August 4-7.
In her freshman campaign with Stanford, Canady was named the NCAA Freshman of the Year, NFCA Freshman of the Year, and was named to the NCAA Freshman All-American team.
She led Stanford to a 2023 College World Series semifinal appearance.
