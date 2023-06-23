Topeka Metro set to make changes with bus routes

Topeka Metro will make changes to some of its bus routes due to low ridership(Kyle Mathas)
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro invited riders to come develop some ideas on beneficial changes regarding the bus routes.

The idea for changes surfaced after a big decrease in regular bus riders due to the COVID pandemic which also affected driver numbers as well.

Some of the proposed changes include general timepoint changes on all routes, some service reductions and route realignments due to low ridership on some routes.

“We are going back out to the public with some changes. We’ve had some ridership reductions or losses as a result of COVID so we have had some routes that aren’t performing as well as they used to,” said Bob Nugent, general manager at Topeka Metro. “So we are cutting back a little bit of the service and making some changes to areas with very little ridership.”

Nugent said that the service could meet with the board as early as July 7 to discuss the changes which could be put into effect as early as August.

