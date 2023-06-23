Three arrested in connection to suspected fentanyl-related death in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) arrested three people in connection with suspected fentanyl-related death.

Officials with the Riley County Police Department announced that on Thursday, June 22, three people were arrested on Pottawatomie County District Court warrants in connection to the suspected fentanyl-related death of an 18-year-old man at a hotel on March 11 in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said Noah Baker, 19, of Junction City; McKaine Farr, 21, of Wamego; and Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan were all arrested for distribution of a controlled substance causing death. Baker was arrested in Junction City with assistance from the Junction City Police Department. Farr was arrested in rural Wamego with assistance from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Samuelson was already confined in the Riley County Jail on unrelated charges and is being held on a detainer for the distribution charge.

According to RCPD officials, during a subsequent search warrant at Farr’s location, additional suspected fentanyl was seized.

RCPD officials noted Baker and Farr are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail, Farr is being held on no bond and Baker with a $25,000 bond. Samuelson remains confined in the Riley County Jail.

RCPD officials thank the Junction City Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of these three suspects.

