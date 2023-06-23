Tang, Mittie to help with “Big 12 Hoops in the Park”

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WIBW) - Kansas State basketball will be well represented for the Big 12 Conference’s Rucker Park program, “Big 12 Hoops in the Park.”

Jerome Tang and Jeff Mittie will be joined by nine other Big 12 coaches for this program. It will include drills and clinic sessions and a coaches’ Q&A, along with live DJs, food trucks and much more.

The event will be July 18 in New York City.

