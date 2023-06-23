State Library of Kansas Board approves $22,000 to support summer programs for 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Library of Kansas Board has approved $22,000 to support summer library programming for 2024.

The State Library of Kansas officials said in a press release that while the program administration has changed over the years, the goal is the same - to provide tools for Kansas public libraries to tailor activities to fit their communities.

Kansas Library Consultants for Youth (KLCY) and directors from the regional systems lead the charge with the Northeast Kansas Library System’s Anna Foote as the 2024 statewide program coordinator. Foote said they’re thrilled to have this continued funding from the IMLS and the State Library of Kansas.

“This financial support makes a tremendous impact on the education, wellness, and economies of Kansas communities,” Foote said.

This funding directly supports membership in the Collaborative Summer Library Program. The program gives libraries the tools and materials so they can build programming around early literacy and children’s programming as well as teen and adult activities. The 2023 theme for programming already underway in many Kansas communities is All Together Now/Todos Juntos Ahora with a focus on activities related to kindness, friendship and unity. The them for 2023 will be The Adventure Begins at Your Library/La aventura comienza en tu biblioteca.

State Library of Kansas officials indicated that when Kansas’ library systems joined the multi-state collaborative programming initiative in the late 90s, research at that time said kids who didn’t read over the summer were losing as much as 30% of what they learned during the summer break. This was called the “summer slide.” Current studies by multiple libraries and education organizations show the “summer slide” expands the literacy gap between middle and low-income students by as much as 85%.

However, studies show that kids who read four to five books over the summer retained on average more than two-thirds of what they had learned during the school year, and many retained all with some strengthening their skills through the interactive activities offered at local public libraries.

According to the staff at the State Library of Kansas, learn more about summer programming at your local library. Activities and events will also be shared on Facebook and Instagram at @statelibraryofkansas.

For information about the State Library and other services provided to libraries and Kansans, click HERE.

Funding for this initiative is provided by the State Library of Kansas through a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. The mission of IMLS is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Their grant-making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.

