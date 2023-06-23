Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout KU guard Gradey Dick has been selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Starting in all 36 of the the Jayhawks contests this season, Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the field.

He also set the KU freshman record for 3-pointers made with 83 in the 2022-23 season. Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

The freshman phenom spent one year with the Jayhawks before declaring for the draft. Before KU, he attended Wichita Collegiate and Sunrise Christian Academy.

He won the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award twice, once at each school. He was also named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior.

The Kansas native wore a red, sparkling Wizard of Oz themed suit to the draft in Brooklyn, NY.

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!#NBADraft presented by State Farm

⏰ 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/XU0PFMb0iR — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

