Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors

Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout KU guard Gradey Dick has been selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Starting in all 36 of the the Jayhawks contests this season, Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the field.

He also set the KU freshman record for 3-pointers made with 83 in the 2022-23 season. Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

The freshman phenom spent one year with the Jayhawks before declaring for the draft. Before KU, he attended Wichita Collegiate and Sunrise Christian Academy.

He won the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award twice, once at each school. He was also named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior.

The Kansas native wore a red, sparkling Wizard of Oz themed suit to the draft in Brooklyn, NY.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Tang, Mittie to help with “Big 12 Hoops in the Park”
Topeka High pitcher Nija Canady poses with the Stanford coaching staff (from left to right:...
Topeka native NiJa Canady to represent Team USA in Japan
Former Jeff West and Topeka High football player Danny Saili
Former Jeff West, Topeka High football player talks commitment to Oklahoma
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Dick makes noise with red carpet NBA Draft outfit