Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.(Hasbro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Key'arri Shorter
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest
June 22-23 2023
Thursday forecast: The heat continues

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul, the businessman at...
Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges
A swarm of bees was discovered in Daley Plaza.
Bee swarm removed from downtown Chicago tree
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Riley County Police Department announced that on Thursday, June 22, three people were arrested...
Three arrested in connection to suspected fentanyl-related death in Riley County