Paola man arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola man is in custody following a traffic stop involving drugs and paraphernalia.

Osage County Sheriff’s K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on June 22 at 349th and Berryton Road near Melvern.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert D. Williams, 32, of Paola, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

