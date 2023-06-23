New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka

The development of the new Southern Hills Senior Homes is at SE 38th St. and SE Adams St.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new senior living facility breaks ground on Friday, June 23 in the southeast side of Topeka.

The development of the new Southern Hills Senior Homes is at SE 38th St. and SE Adams St.

Construction of the new facility will feature a community building, 12 duplexes, 24 units, each with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

“A lot of seniors are on fixed income and although... you know the supply and demand issues wtih housing in Topeka. Rents keep going up,” said Chris Palmer, Cornerstone of Topeka. “This is targeted. This whole project is targeted to people who... their gross income is less than 50% of the area median income. So, for a single person that would be $30,000 a year or under.”

Cornerstone of Topeka partnered with Excel Development Group to create this low-income tax credit facility.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Key'arri Shorter
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors

Latest News

Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp
Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp
The City of Topeka confirmed the city manager is still on leave after he took a leave of...
City confirms city manager Wade is still on leave: What does this mean for city’s payroll budget?
City workers will be working to excavate and remove a collapsed storm sewer structure that has...
Collapsed storm sewer structure to be replaced on Kimball Ave. in Manhattan
New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka
New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka