New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new senior living facility breaks ground on Friday, June 23 in the southeast side of Topeka.

The development of the new Southern Hills Senior Homes is at SE 38th St. and SE Adams St.

Construction of the new facility will feature a community building, 12 duplexes, 24 units, each with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

“A lot of seniors are on fixed income and although... you know the supply and demand issues wtih housing in Topeka. Rents keep going up,” said Chris Palmer, Cornerstone of Topeka. “This is targeted. This whole project is targeted to people who... their gross income is less than 50% of the area median income. So, for a single person that would be $30,000 a year or under.”

Cornerstone of Topeka partnered with Excel Development Group to create this low-income tax credit facility.

