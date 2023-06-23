Model T Ford Club of America national tour made its way through Fort Riley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Model “T” Ford Club of America (MTFCA) made it to the Flint Hills during its annual national tour. These pieces of the past rolled through Fort Riley on Thursday.

“just pure enjoyment, they’re not sitting in some warehouse or museum rusting or collecting dust they are right here using them and letting the public get in there, touch them, play with them, ride in them,” said Aaron Frazer, a club member.

The national tour started Sunday at the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan. Roughly 80 Model T Fords from across the United States made the tour. The club toured along scenic routes to some of east central Kansas’ most historic and popular attractions. Visits included Alma, Lake Wabaunsee, the church St. Columbkille, and the yellow brick road in Wamego.

“We want people to come in with the rest of the world and see how beautiful it is here and we had mission accomplished and they just love Manhattan and they loved the tours and had no idea of the Flint Hills beauty and the grassland, the scenic byways, the limestone, and the good food,” said Stu Tomlinson, chair board member of the club.

Tomlinson wants people to learn a little history of the Model T from these tours.

“Henry Ford got America on the wheels and how he did that he got America going with Model T fords and he was able to get the car in the average person’s hand and that’s how it all started so he had the history of giving the country mobility and he not only did that in the United States but internationally,” said Tomlinson.

Frazer said the people are what makes the tour so special.

“The people that you come up to meet and just want to talk you get some of the older people and they want to talk about stories that they had in their childhood and that’s just a wonderful time just the people and the talking just the social aspect of it is just wonderful,” said Frazer.

The tour finishes tomorrow at Manhattan Central Park for a car show from 11 to 3.

