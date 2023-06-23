Minority business owners put their best foot forward in grant pitch competition

Three Topekan minority business owners are closer to their dreams thanks to a grant pitch contest.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekan minority business owners are closer to their dreams thanks to a grant pitch contest.

Three lucky winners were expecting to win $5,000 each at this year’s pitch contest.

It’s put on through Network Kansas, Entrepreneur Business Basics and hosted through the Omni Circle Group.

Susana Ortiz, took first place with her counseling business.

“So I wasn’t really expecting this to be my night to win something so amazing but I’m really grateful for it at the same time I was also sort of rooting for a lot of businesses i saw here,” says Susana Ortiz, Owner of Ad Astra Per Astra Counseling.

Fatima Perez Luthi scored second place for her startup that aims to help people achieve financial freedom.

“There’s been a lot of tears with starting a business and leading an organization where it was basically family but it really makes it that much closer to achieving what we want,” says Fatima Perez Luthi, Owner of The Grind Coaching & Consulting.

Chef LaMona secured third place for their cooking and catering business.

“We felt like this was our time cause we’ve done some other pitch competition and didn’t win but we feel like it prepared us for today,” says Nicole Malone, COO, at Chef LaMona.

Fifteen entrepreneurs participated and each had three minutes to sell their idea to a panel of three judges.

The contest aims to directly support minority businesses with their back office, equipment cost, rental assistance, or general system needs.

“The funds will be used to purchased equipment that we need in order for us to mass produce and freeze our gumbo so we can then distribute it and sell it in grocery stores,” says Malone.

“So one of the things I’m most excited for is expanding my business from an individual private practice to a group practice and that’s just because of a need that exists currently for mental health services...,” says Ortiz.

Omni Circle surprised participants by adding an extra $5,000 to the pot, divided among the winners.

“Take risks. Without risks you can’t reap the reward,” says Perez Luthi when asked what her advice to new business owners is.

“Don’t stop if you believe in yourself don’t stop. If you believe in your product, your brand, what you’re doing...continue...,” says LaMona Scroggins, CEO at Chef LaMona.

Wyandotte County, Manhattan and Lawrence will also hold pitch contests.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
KU standout forward Jalen Wilson selected by Nets
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
K-State star forward Keyontae Johnson selected by Thunder
June is Men's Health Month.
Listen up, guys! June is Men’s Health Month
U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced on Thursday, June 22, that he has joined Reps....
New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid