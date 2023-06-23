Markquis Nowell signs two-way contract with Raptors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIBW) - After a masterful run in the NCAA Tournament, former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell has found his new home.

Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State's Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Nowell will join former Kansas guard Gradey Dick who was selected 13th overall in the NBA Draft.

Nowell rose to fame for his performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16 in Madison Square Garden. Nowell broke the NCAA and school record for most assists in a tournament game with 19.

Nowell averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game his senior season. He played in 63 games as a Wildcat, 57 of those were starts. Overall in his time at K-State, Nowell averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds 6.9 assists per game. He averaged five more points this season compared to his junior year.

Just this season alone, here are the awards Nowell earned:

2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard Award Winner

2023 NCAA East Regional Most Outstanding Player

2023 Second Team All-American (CBS Sports/Rush The Court)

2023 Third Team All-American (AP/Bleacher Report/The Sporting News/NABC/USBWA)

2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist

Two-time NABC All-District First Team (2020, 2023)

Two-time USBWA All-Region First Team (2020, 2023)

2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)

Two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team (2022, 2023)

