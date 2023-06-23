Markquis Nowell signs two-way contract with Raptors

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIBW) - After a masterful run in the NCAA Tournament, former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell has found his new home.

Nowell will join former Kansas guard Gradey Dick who was selected 13th overall in the NBA Draft.

Nowell rose to fame for his performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16 in Madison Square Garden. Nowell broke the NCAA and school record for most assists in a tournament game with 19.

Nowell averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game his senior season. He played in 63 games as a Wildcat, 57 of those were starts. Overall in his time at K-State, Nowell averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds 6.9 assists per game. He averaged five more points this season compared to his junior year.

Just this season alone, here are the awards Nowell earned:

  • 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard Award Winner
  • 2023 NCAA East Regional Most Outstanding Player
  • 2023 Second Team All-American (CBS Sports/Rush The Court)
  • 2023 Third Team All-American (AP/Bleacher Report/The Sporting News/NABC/USBWA)
  • 2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist
  • Two-time NABC All-District First Team (2020, 2023)
  • Two-time USBWA All-Region First Team (2020, 2023)
  • 2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)
  • Two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team (2022, 2023)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
KU standout forward Jalen Wilson selected by Nets
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
K-State star forward Keyontae Johnson selected by Thunder
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors
Generic Basketball
Tang, Mittie to help with “Big 12 Hoops in the Park”