Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man officials say hid a semi-automatic rifle under his shirt in the north Topeka Walmart parking lot has asked for a new attorney.

Court documents show that a jury found Dahlkesteire Eichelberger guilty of criminal threat and aggravated assault but not guilty on an assault count on Thursday, June 15.

Sentencing was set for August 10, but Eichelberger filed a hand-written motion on Tuesday, June 20, requesting a new attorney.

He states in the motion that his current counsel is “not professional.” Claiming she called him an -expletive- in court and lied to the judge about when he received copies of evidence.

Eichelberger was arrested on July 22, 2022, for the incident at the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. when officials said Eichelberger was hiding a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition under his clothes and was taken into custody before he entered the store.

