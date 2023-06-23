Listen up, guys! June is Men’s Health Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We often make light of men needing a push to pay attention to their health.

But Dr. Mark McHaney, medical director of the Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Manhattan, says he sees evidence of it in his practice.

“A lot of the men do come in saying that they came on behalf of their wife or at their beckoning,” he said.

June is Men’s Health Month. It’s a time to remind guys you should pay attention to your health.

A recent survey found more than half of men do not get regular health screenings. Dr. McHaney says that’s no laughing matter.

“Much like taking your car in for a tune-up or to get the oil changed, you prevent your engine from freezing by going in and getting things done ahead of time. We see the same thing in health,” he said.

Dr. McHaney said disease prevention starts early. Men aged 18 to 22 should visit a doctor to establish baseline information on their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugars.

“Sometimes we do decide to do them annually, especially if there are some risk factors for that such as obesity or a significant family history of early cardiac disease or diabetes,” he said.

For healthy men, annual screenings should really kick in at age 35.

“Having people come in once a year, getting their blood pressure taken, getting their cholesterol done, talking about mental health with providers,” Dr. McHaney said.

By age 45, Dr. McHaney said cholesterol levels become even more important.

“As we get older, the risk factors for heart attack, stroke and things of that nature increase on a year-to-year basis, and so getting a handle on it sooner rather than later leads to better outcomes,” he said.

Age 45 also is time for a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancers; at age 50, men who’ve smoked or have other risk factors should get a low-dose CT screening for lung cancer; and between age 45 and 50, talk to your doctor about starting PSA blood tests for prostate cancer.

“At least have that conversation with your provider once a year or once every few years to make sure that it’s being stayed on top of,” he said.

Dr. McHaney said regular checkups help you and your doctor build a relationship.

“We treat the individual,” he said. “It’s not just that you’re a 21-year old guy so you need to have this done, butlooking at the person as a whole: Where are you coming from? What’s your family history? What risks do you have?”

The end result: preventing you from getting sick in the first place.

“The benefit is that you live longer, you live healthier, you live happier across the board,” he said.

Aside from regular checkups, men - and women - also can improve their health by eating healthy, staying active, stopping tobacco use, and limiting alcohol consumption.

