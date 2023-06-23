KU standout forward Jalen Wilson selected by Nets

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson has been selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 51st overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wilson, one of the most decorated players in Jayhawk history, won the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award to cap off his collegiate career.

The Kansas forward out of Denton, Texas averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season, leading the Big 12 in both categories. He also led the conference in double-doubles with 12.

In addition to his Big 12 Player of the Year honor, he was a Consensus All-America First Team selection. He played a key role in the 2022 National Championship win, as well.

