KDOT’s fleet services operations is being displaced by the Polk-Quincy Viaduct

The City does not know where to move the facility at this time
Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has yet to determine where it will move its fleet services operations.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has confirmed that it is relocating KDOT’s operations at SW 21st and Van Buren. The current facility near the law enforcement center is being displaced by the realigned Polk-Quincy viaduct.

A KDOT official told the legislature’s joint committee on state building construction last week that the city was interested in moving its fleet services there. However, a city spokesperson told 13 NEWS it would be premature to discuss any possible location, and they have no written offers or agreements with KDOT.

13 NEWS contacted KDOT for comment, but department representatives have declined to answer any questions saying it is part of negotiations.

