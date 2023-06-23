K-State star forward Keyontae Johnson selected by Thunder

FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Keyontae Johnson was named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 team in voting released Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson has been selected by the Oklahoma City with the 50th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

It was hard to find a better story in college basketball than that of Johnson’s this past season.

After being named the 2020-21 SEC Preseason Player of the Year with the Florida Gators, he collapsed on the court during a game due to a heart condition.

He didn’t play in another college basketball game until 2022.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Johnson took a chance on himself and transferred to K-State to join first year head coach Jerome Tang’s 2022-23 squad.

In that magical year, he averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with the Wildcats. He was one of the five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. He was also a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

Johnson could have technically been granted another year of eligibility had he applied for a medical waiver, but opted to turn professional and declare for the NBA Draft.

