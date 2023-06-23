Habitat for Humanity teams up with non-profit to create first pride build

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Habitat for Humanity hosted an inaugural build to celebrating pride and diversity.

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Braided Haven to create its first pride build.

Braided Haven is a non-profit organization providing services for youth in the LGBTQ2+ community, the target demographic for this new transitional home.

“They definitely get ostracized at times and don’t necessarily get the equal treatment they deserve, so this is a safe haven of sorts for the community to wrap loving arms around them and help guide them into the future,” Repairs Manager Josh Beshears said.

They expect to finish the build by Sunday.

