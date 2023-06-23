Habitat for Humanity teams up with non-profit to create first pride build

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Braided Haven to create its first pride build.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Habitat for Humanity hosted an inaugural build to celebrating pride and diversity.

Braided Haven is a non-profit organization providing services for youth in the LGBTQ2+ community, the target demographic for this new transitional home.

“They definitely get ostracized at times and don’t necessarily get the equal treatment they deserve, so this is a safe haven of sorts for the community to wrap loving arms around them and help guide them into the future,” Repairs Manager Josh Beshears said.

They expect to finish the build by Sunday.

