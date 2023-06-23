Friday forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern for these next 2 days will be the heat with rain and storms at times before a cold front brings a cooler day with less humidity on Sunday with plenty of sun. There still remains uncertainty on details of our storm chances through tomorrow so keep checking back for updates. Still monitoring extreme heat especially for the second half of next work week.

Taking Action:

With the heat continuing, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. If you think this week has been hot, it’s expected to get even hotter Saturday and for the 2nd half of next week.

The highest probability of rain that could impact any outdoor plans will occur Saturday morning. Still not enough to cancel those plans because of uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be but have a Plan B in case you wake up in the morning with rain or you find out rain is heading your way.



Models continue to disagree on rain chances through Saturday ranging anywhere from nothing developing at all to storms developing as early as this evening to after midnight. We’re monitoring rain early Friday morning which models haven’t picked up on so right away confidence is low on how the next 24-36 hours will play out. Right now the official forecast will be for storms to be greatest in coverage and probability from midnight to noon on Saturday. A few storms may be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat but the greatest threat will remain lightning and locally heavy rain.

Today: Despite some rain that developed overnight, it is expected to dissipate by 9am at the latest. Mix of sun and clouds. Will continue to keep a low chance of a shower/storm to redevelop today but most areas will be dry. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight, better chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms mainly in the morning. As of now don’t think redevelopment of storms will occur in the afternoon but check back tomorrow for an update on that possibility. With afternoon sun, highs will be in the mid 90s for most areas with heat indices 98-103. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90° with much lower humidity. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures remain near seasonal to begin the week before much hotter temperatures move in by mid-week and remain in place through Friday before a cold front brings a cool down for next weekend. Rain chances will be low for the work week but the highest chance would be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. One model does indicate a low chance Wednesday night but will keep it dry for now.

