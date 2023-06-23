Downtown Emporia street party to focus on improving the lives of stray cats

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Emporia street party hosted by the Street Cats Club will focus on improving the lives of stray cats.

The Street Cats Club, a non-profit organization focused on improving the lives of stray cats, is excited to present its inaugural Lolapalooza in July.

Staff at Street Cats Club announced Lolapalooza is a downtown street party supporting Lola Love Fund, which aims to prevent stray cats and hoarding situations from occurring by providing free spay/neuter services for cat owners who are experiencing economic hardships. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at 9th Ave. and Commercial St.

“When we launched the Lola Love Fund in March, we knew it would serve a huge need in the community,” said Ryann Brooks, member of the Street Cats Club Board of Directors. “What we didn’t expect was how quickly we would use the initial donation used to establish the fund. Emporia is lucky to have other options for low-cost spay/neuter services, like the Buck Fund, but the Lola Love Fund was created for people who cannot afford those options.”

Street Cats Club officials said during the fundraising committee meeting, Brooks came up with Lolapalooza as an avenue to help more families in the community. She envisioned a downtown carnival full of games, music, food and more.

“We’ve already got some incredible support from the community for the event, with a number of vendors signed up for the event,” said Street Cats Club founder Victoria Partridge. “We are still looking for more sponsors and we have a number of sponsor levels. We’re also grateful to Emporia Main Street for helping us put this event together.”

All proceeds raised will go toward the Lola Love Fund.

Staff at Street Cats Club noted the Lola Love Fund is named in honor of Lola Walker, the founder of Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc. Walker has been working in the cat rescue field for most of her life and has personally saved the lives of more than 800 cats.

Sign up to be a vendor for Lolapalooza HERE.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, email Ryann Brooks at ryann.brooks@gmail.com or call 620-757-5690.

