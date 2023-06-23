Continued heat with added chances of rain

Increased storm chances beginning Friday
8 day
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it’s technically slightly cooler for much of NE Kansas today, temperatures were still quite warm as many areas saw temperatures rise to 90 degrees.

Though the addition of more clouds kept our temperatures from increasing from the day prior, the air has been noticeably heavier and wetter. This will be the main atmospheric factor to look for over the following days, with hotter thicker air expected to cap temperatures while also increasing the chance for showers and storms across our area.

Thursday night will once again bring the greatest chance of rain to central Kansas, putting counties/towns west and south of Manhattan at the most likely to see it. While thunderstorms are possible, the strength will almost certainly be very low.

Friday night will see showers and storms reach a similarly low intensity, but with all of NE Kansas under this risk of rain. This should occur after another moderately humid day with temperatures hovering in the lower 90s.

Saturday will be the day with the greatest potential for strong storms over the entirety of NE Kansas. Early predictions have highlighted Northwestern Missouri and western Iowa as the regions with the greatest risk for inclement weather, but NE Kansas could see some storms develop in the area as well.

While it’s still bit early to cancel any outdoor plans or activities for Friday and Saturday, make sure to stay tuned to our broadcasts and web stories for the latest changes in weather.

