Construction closes section of College Heights Rd., Denison Ave. in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction will close a section of College Heights Rd. and Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said in a press release that starting Monday, June 26, T&M Construction will begin Phase 1 of a project to replace the intersection of College Heights Rd. and Denison Ave.

According to staff with the City of Manhattan, Phase 1 will reconstruct the east half of the intersection. During this phase, there will be no access to the K-State main campus from this intersection.

Water line and storm sewer replacement work will continue on College Heights, which is currently closed west of the intersection during this phase.

Staff with the City of Manhattan said during Phase 1, southbound traffic will be on Denison Ave. Northbound traffic will follow the marked detour route on Hunting to Sunset to Claflin.

For traffic impacts, expect light moderate traffic and likely some delays on Claflin Ave., Denison Ave., Hunting Ave. and Sunset Ave. in proximity to the project in connection to the detour.

The project is estimated to take about three weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely, follow signage and look for construction workers.

