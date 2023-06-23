Collapsed storm sewer structure to be replaced on Kimball Ave. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A collapsed storm sewer structure will be replaced on Kimball Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said in a press release that on Monday, June 26, the City will close the outside westbound lane (northernmost lane) of Kimball Ave. near Seaton Ave. until further notice.

Officials said westbound traffic will be able to continue via the inside (south) westbound lane.

According to staff with the City of Manhattan, City workers will be working to excavate and remove a collapsed storm sewer structure that has caused a depression under the roadway.

For traffic impact, expect moderate to heavy traffic and some delays on Kimball Ave. between Browning Ave. and Seth Child Rd., especially during heavy commute times.

The estimated timeline for this project is about two weeks, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.