Collapsed storm sewer structure to be replaced on Kimball Ave. in Manhattan

City workers will be working to excavate and remove a collapsed storm sewer structure that has...
City workers will be working to excavate and remove a collapsed storm sewer structure that has caused a depression under the roadway.(Fox Carolina News)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A collapsed storm sewer structure will be replaced on Kimball Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said in a press release that on Monday, June 26, the City will close the outside westbound lane (northernmost lane) of Kimball Ave. near Seaton Ave. until further notice.

Officials said westbound traffic will be able to continue via the inside (south) westbound lane.

According to staff with the City of Manhattan, City workers will be working to excavate and remove a collapsed storm sewer structure that has caused a depression under the roadway.

For traffic impact, expect moderate to heavy traffic and some delays on Kimball Ave. between Browning Ave. and Seth Child Rd., especially during heavy commute times.

The estimated timeline for this project is about two weeks, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Key'arri Shorter
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors

Latest News

Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp
Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp
The City of Topeka confirmed the city manager is still on leave after he took a leave of...
City confirms city manager Wade is still on leave: What does this mean for city’s payroll budget?
The development of the new Southern Hills Senior Homes is at SE 38th St. and SE Adams St.
New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka
New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka
New senior living facility breaks ground in SE Topeka