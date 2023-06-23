City confirms city manager Wade is still on leave: What does this mean for city’s payroll budget?

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka confirmed the city manager is still on leave after he took a leave of absence just a couple of weeks ago.

13 NEWS reached out to the City of Topeka on Friday, June 23, for the status of city manager Stephen Wade’s leave. Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said Wade continues to be on leave and that no further information would be available.

Until Wade returns, Richard Nienstedt of Ottawa is serving as the acting city manager. However, since Wade continues to be on the city’s payroll, 13 NEWS asked about Nienstedt’s $2,000 per week pay and how such an unexpected expense is covered.

Spiker responded by saying Nienstedt is being paid through the city’s general fund, which she said is consistent with employee salaries. The budget for the 2023 general fund is $104.1 million, according to the City of Topeka website. With the personnel costs, such as wages and benefits, at $80.9 million.

The city announced Wade’s leave of absence on Tuesday, June 6.

