Chipotle to open new location in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chipotle is opening a new location in Southeast Topeka.

Chipotle Mexican Grill officials shared with 13 News - WIBW TV that they will open a new location on Tuesday, June 27 located at 2001 SE 28th St. The new restaurant will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The new restaurant is the third location in Topeka and the second with a Chipotlane.

According to Chipotle Mexican Grill officials, they will be adding a new menu item to the collection of options, including the Chicken al Pastor.

Chipotle is hiring at the Topeka location and across the U.S. There are on average 25 jobs per location with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language.

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers

