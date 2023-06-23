Agricultural summit to focus on broad topics affecting farming community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An agricultural summit will focus on broad topics affecting the entire agriculture community in mid-August.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials announced in a press release to 13 News - WIBW TV that agriculture leaders from across the state can join the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan, Kan.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture officials, the 2023 Ag Growth Summit will be an in-person event with an emphasis on opportunities for discussion and networking. This year’s event will take a different format than in past years, focusing on broad topics that affect the whole agriculture community rather than small sessions separated by individual ag sectors. All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the Ag Growth Summit.

Staff at the Kansas Department of Agriculture said workforce and water have been identified as two major areas of focus that significantly impact the potential for growth in Kansas agriculture, so guest speakers and small group discussions during the day will be directed toward those two topics.

Attendees are also invited to participate in a social event on the evening of Aug. 16 at the Manhattan Conference Center.

There is no cost to attend any of the Ag Growth Summit meetings or events, but it is important that attendees register so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration has begun for the Summit HERE, along with a link to reserve a room at the Hilton Garden Inn.

If you have questions about the 2023 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Auburn Wassberg at Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov or 785-564-6799.

