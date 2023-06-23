About 350 Pakistanis were on migrant boat that sank off Greece and many may have died, official says

Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday June 14 off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.(Thanassis Stavrakis | AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister said Friday that an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told lawmakers in the National Assembly that an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered.

European Border and Coast Guard Agency releases video of ship that sank off Greece. (EUROPEAN BORDER AND COAST GUARD AGENCY (FRONTEX))

Khan said many of the missing Pakistanis are feared dead. “So far, 281 families have contacted the government saying their sons or dear ones might have been among those who were on the boat,” he said.

Khan’s comments shocked the lawmakers, who appeared distressed as he spoke. It was the first time that a senior official has reported that so many Pakistani citizens are missing since the boat sinking. Officials are currently collecting DNA samples from people who say their relatives were on the vessel to help in the identification of the bodies.

