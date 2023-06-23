3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been shot at two different locations in the Capital City; one victim is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Topeka Police have confirmed two people were shot around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of southwest gage boulevard. Shortly after, officers also responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Plass Avenue where they found one other person with a gunshot wound.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with *non-life-threatening injuries and the third with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says these two shootings appear to be related.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.