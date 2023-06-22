Wednesday’s Child - Nick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to a young man who would love to have a forever home with pets.

“Because I like animals. Not small dogs, I like big dogs, cats and I even like snakes and spiders.”

15-year old Nicholas has come to the right place. The Helping Hands Humane Society may not have snakes or spiders, but they do have plenty of dogs and cats for Nick to meet. He’s a friendly kid who’s looking forward to his sophomore year.

“I like school because well all my friends are there, most of them. And I learn new things, science or history. Mainly history because you learn about things that were before. Science you learn things that are now.” After school, Nick is an athlete. He enjoys playing sports. “If football season is around i go to football practice. I play left end on defense because it’s contact heavy and I love the contact. After football season, I’ll do basketball or wrestling cause i like them two sports.”

Someday we might see nick on a pro field, or in a field.

“When I grow up, I want to be an archaeologist. I like history and digging and things like that. I also want to play football. Be a football player.”

But before Nick makes a team, he wants to join a family. An “adoptive” family who will give him the positive strokes he needs to thrive. “Not as strict. Not super strict but also not like no rules. Wanna have boundaries, not super strict. Get me what I need (food) and allow me to play sports.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

