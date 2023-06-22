Wanted man arrested in Topeka after drugs allegedly found

Lashawn Hodison
Lashawn Hodison(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on a previous arrest warrant was found in Topeka and arrested after officials allegedly found drugs in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials saw a man they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest. He was identified as Lashawn R. Hodison, 42, of Topeka.

Officials said that when they stopped Hodison on the warrant, they found drugs in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of a stimulant - one prior conviction
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Displayed plate not assigned to vehicle
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt
  • Driving while license suspended

As of Thursday, Hodison remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the drug accusations and a $500 bond for the rest. An appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 and another has been set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

