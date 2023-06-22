Wanted man arrested in Topeka after drugs allegedly found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on a previous arrest warrant was found in Topeka and arrested after officials allegedly found drugs in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials saw a man they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest. He was identified as Lashawn R. Hodison, 42, of Topeka.

Officials said that when they stopped Hodison on the warrant, they found drugs in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of a stimulant - one prior conviction

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Displayed plate not assigned to vehicle

Vehicle liability insurance required

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Driving while license suspended

As of Thursday, Hodison remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the drug accusations and a $500 bond for the rest. An appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 and another has been set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.