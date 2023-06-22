The Wamego Community Market offers great local amenities

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Community Market debuted at the Wamego First United Methodist Church to bring some big city style to the smaller community.

“Wanted to have the opportunity for our local community to get the same benefits of the bigger cities and we are also focusing on putting the money back into the community so we recently sponsored a Bake and Take program through Kansas Wheat here at the church and so we kind of had that as our end goal of just bringing people together and getting the community involved,” said Amanda Bullock, market manager.

Over 20 local vendors brought their wares ranging from produce and honey to plants and candles.

“Treasures and then Amanda’s cookie colony and then events each week for whether it’s for the kids we had places where they could create crafts but then also we had music out here for people to enjoy as well it’s just a huge blessing to come and to be a part of that in our community,” said Alex Rossow, pastor at Wamego United Methodist Church.

Bullock said she made her love for the Wamego Community her main focus.

“I actually decided at the beginning of the year that community was going to be my word of the year like my focus so that’s kind of where that initiated and then I did a business class this year through spark Manhattan and then they kind of helped me kind of hone in on what I wanted to do and where I wanted to put my efforts and so helping bring things to the community was kind of where I’m focusing,” said Bullock.

The market enables the community to show and share their gifts with everyone else.

“That our community is incredibly gifted, and they have all these gifts and it’s such a beauty to look around and look at all the vendors and see that they’re sharing these gifts with our community but then our community coming out and supporting their gifts and helping them to live and to flourish,” said Rossow.

The market goes on every Wednesday from 4 to 7 until the end of the summer.

