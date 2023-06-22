Traffic stop ends with Reading man’s arrest after meth allegedly found

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. traffic stop ended with a Reading man behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his possession.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, a K-9 Unit with the agency stopped a vehicle near Market and Martin St. in Osage City for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal narcotics were found in the driver’s possession. He was identified as David C. Small, 59, of Reading.

The Sheriff’s Office said Small was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, Small remains behind bars.

