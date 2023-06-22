Traffic stop ends with Reading man’s arrest after meth allegedly found

David Small
David Small(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. traffic stop ended with a Reading man behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his possession.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, a K-9 Unit with the agency stopped a vehicle near Market and Martin St. in Osage City for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal narcotics were found in the driver’s possession. He was identified as David C. Small, 59, of Reading.

The Sheriff’s Office said Small was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, Small remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Jacob Keeler
Man arrested when drugs found after successfully outrunning police on bike
Topekans urged to call licensed rehabilitators for wildlife in need of care
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man's arrest
Head-on collision with semi, vehicle fire cause man's death on SE Kan. highway
Officials with the Stormont Vail Events Center said that as the Box Office Naming Rights...
Automotive dealership becomes sponsor for Stormont Vail Events Center