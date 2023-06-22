Topekans urged to call licensed rehabilitators for wildlife in need of care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a rise in wildlife that may be in need of care seen in the Capital City, animal health experts and city leaders have ushered Topekans to call credible wildlife rehabilitators.

With recent calls for animal control about a blind fox spotted in Central Topeka, officials with the City of Topeka said animal control officers do not cover wild animals - only domesticated ones. However, residents have more than one option to call for aid.

“In the case of sick or injured wildlife, a licensed rehabilitator is the best resource,” Public Safety Communications Specialist Rosie Nichols told 13 NEWS.

Nichols pointed residents toward a list of licensed rehabilitators in the Sunflower State on the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website HERE.

Over at Helping Hands Humane Society, which also specializes in domestic animals, officials noted they suggest Topekans call Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue at 785-575-1991 in any case of wildlife in need of help. The rescue is located at 2930 SE Meadowview Dr., in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.