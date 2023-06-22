Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department recognized employees rising, and resting, Thursday afternoon.
TFD held a ceremony honoring some recent and upcoming promotions within the department, as well as four retirements. With how much time firefighters spend at work, newly-appointed Shift Commander Alan McKenzie says it’s vital their families take part in the tradition.
“It’s just important to have them be a part of it,” McKenzie said. “We’re away from our families 24 hours at a time and we live at the fire station, so it’s good for them to be involved with it and be a part of the ceremony and the tradition.”
Bradley Hanika, Collyn Hoffman, and James Vollintine were each presented Medals of Meritorious Service.
Retirements:
- Inspector III Thomas C. Rodman - 29 years
- Captain Ronald D. Wessel - 28 years
- Training Officer III Barbara E. Hack - 24 years
- Investigator III James R. Vollintine - 29 years
Promotions:
- Shift Commander - Alan J. McKenzie
- Shift Commander - Craig S. McClane
- Battalion Chief - Brian D. Ginter
- Battalion Chief - Jason K. Nellis
- Captain - Toby A. Stickles
- Captain - Shane T. Harrington
- Captain - Michael T. Fewell
- Captain - Scott A. Trachta
- Lieutenant - David L. McCullough
- Lieutenant - Daniel V. Klein
- Lieutenant - Jordan A. Howbert
- Lieutenant - Christopher L. Hough
- Apparatus Operator - Nicholas T. Tafanelli
- Apparatus Operator - John T. Payne
- Apparatus Operator - Tyler A. Abernathy
- Apparatus Operator - Mitchell A. Ridder
- Apparatus Operator - Chelsea D. Foster
- Inspector - Diane K. Hawkins
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.