Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department recognized employees rising, and resting, Thursday afternoon.

TFD held a ceremony honoring some recent and upcoming promotions within the department, as well as four retirements. With how much time firefighters spend at work, newly-appointed Shift Commander Alan McKenzie says it’s vital their families take part in the tradition.

“It’s just important to have them be a part of it,” McKenzie said. “We’re away from our families 24 hours at a time and we live at the fire station, so it’s good for them to be involved with it and be a part of the ceremony and the tradition.”

Bradley Hanika, Collyn Hoffman, and James Vollintine were each presented Medals of Meritorious Service.

Retirements:

Inspector III Thomas C. Rodman - 29 years

Captain Ronald D. Wessel - 28 years

Training Officer III Barbara E. Hack - 24 years

Investigator III James R. Vollintine - 29 years

Promotions:

Shift Commander - Alan J. McKenzie

Shift Commander - Craig S. McClane

Battalion Chief - Brian D. Ginter

Battalion Chief - Jason K. Nellis

Captain - Toby A. Stickles

Captain - Shane T. Harrington

Captain - Michael T. Fewell

Captain - Scott A. Trachta

Lieutenant - David L. McCullough

Lieutenant - Daniel V. Klein

Lieutenant - Jordan A. Howbert

Lieutenant - Christopher L. Hough

Apparatus Operator - Nicholas T. Tafanelli

Apparatus Operator - John T. Payne

Apparatus Operator - Tyler A. Abernathy

Apparatus Operator - Mitchell A. Ridder

Apparatus Operator - Chelsea D. Foster

Inspector - Diane K. Hawkins

