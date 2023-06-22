Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements

TFD held a ceremony honoring some recent and upcoming promotions within the department, as well...
TFD held a ceremony honoring some recent and upcoming promotions within the department, as well as four retirements.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department recognized employees rising, and resting, Thursday afternoon.

TFD held a ceremony honoring some recent and upcoming promotions within the department, as well as four retirements. With how much time firefighters spend at work, newly-appointed Shift Commander Alan McKenzie says it’s vital their families take part in the tradition.

“It’s just important to have them be a part of it,” McKenzie said. “We’re away from our families 24 hours at a time and we live at the fire station, so it’s good for them to be involved with it and be a part of the ceremony and the tradition.”

Bradley Hanika, Collyn Hoffman, and James Vollintine were each presented Medals of Meritorious Service.

Retirements:

  • Inspector III Thomas C. Rodman - 29 years
  • Captain Ronald D. Wessel - 28 years
  • Training Officer III Barbara E. Hack - 24 years
  • Investigator III James R. Vollintine - 29 years

Promotions:

  • Shift Commander - Alan J. McKenzie
  • Shift Commander - Craig S. McClane
  • Battalion Chief - Brian D. Ginter
  • Battalion Chief - Jason K. Nellis
  • Captain - Toby A. Stickles
  • Captain - Shane T. Harrington
  • Captain - Michael T. Fewell
  • Captain - Scott A. Trachta
  • Lieutenant - David L. McCullough
  • Lieutenant - Daniel V. Klein
  • Lieutenant - Jordan A. Howbert
  • Lieutenant - Christopher L. Hough
  • Apparatus Operator - Nicholas T. Tafanelli
  • Apparatus Operator - John T. Payne
  • Apparatus Operator - Tyler A. Abernathy
  • Apparatus Operator - Mitchell A. Ridder
  • Apparatus Operator - Chelsea D. Foster
  • Inspector - Diane K. Hawkins

