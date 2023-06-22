Thursday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to remain hot to end the week similar to what we’ve had all week. Through Saturday, there remains a low chance for rain. It’ll likely stay out toward central KS the rest of the work week with a chance for all of northeast KS Friday night into Saturday. Also monitoring a hot and humid day Saturday with Sunday relatively cooler and less humid.

Taking Action:

With the heat this week, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. If you think this week has been hot, it’s expected to get even hotter Saturday and for the 2nd half of next week.

Despite rain chances at times through Saturday evening, confidence remains low on specific details so at this time you shouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans you have but continue to stay weather aware and check back in the coming days for updates.



Models continue to disagree on rain chances through Saturday but will be monitoring this afternoon, late tonight into tomorrow morning then again late Friday night into Saturday for possible rain and storms somewhere in northeast KS. The risk for severe weather would be highest on Saturday IF storms exist.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Some models are indicating pop up showers/storms this afternoon through sunset but because most spots will remain dry and confidence is low do not have this in the official forecast but check back around noon for an update. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light to calm wind. Storms in western KS and Nebraska will be monitored on where they develop and how they progress to the southeast to see if similar to Wednesday morning could impact areas out toward central KS, places like Concordia Clay Center, Washington.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Will monitor another round of storms possible late Friday night into Saturday morning however most models do keep the area dry.

With the weekend, highs will be warmer and it will be more humid Saturday vs Sunday. Mid 90s Saturday vs low 90s Sunday for most areas and the chance of rain exists on Saturday with dry conditions and sunny skies on Sunday. There will be a breeze both days with gusts 20-30 mph. Also monitoring heat indices near if not exceeding 100° Saturday.

Next week remains hot but extreme heat is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 90s. Rain chances remain low including a chance Tuesday night in the 8 day but know there may be more chances, confidence just remains low at this time.

Conditional risk storms even exist at all Saturday into Saturday evening (hail/wind threat) (SPC/WIBW)

