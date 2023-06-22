SNCO Parks and Rec celebrates skateboarding with night of contest, exhibition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County helped Topekans celebrate skateboarding Wednesday night.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec held a skating contest for National Go Skateboarding Day. The day was conceived in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies to promote the sport and outdoor activity. Parks and Rec Communications Supervisor Mike McLaughlin says it’s important to support interests that may get less time than our traditional activities.

“You might say that skateboarding is a niche, but it’s a certain group that loves to do it it, but they really love to do it,” McLaughlin said. “So, it is important to have events for people that do things a little than we’re used to: the football, baseball, basketball.”

The contest was held at the Mouse Trap Skate Park in Oakland-Billard Park.

