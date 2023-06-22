Shawnee Co. Commission approves visitation kiosk for juvenile detention center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission approved funds to install a visitation kiosk at the juvenile detention center.

During the County Commission meeting on Thursday, June 22, commissioners approved the request for funding for a visitation kiosk.

The same kiosk was previously installed in the adult detention center, and since then, Brian Cole, the Director of Shawnee County Department of Corrections, said the kiosk has been a great investment to boost morale and he believes it would benefit the juvenile detention center.

“This has been a vital moral component when it comes to our adult detention center,” said Cole. “We believe this is going to further enhance what we have at the juvenile detention center.”

Stephanie Rahn, the Division Manager of the Juvenile Detention Operations and Department Personnel, also explained how she believes this kiosk will offer a secure method of communication in a secure area.

“In addition to that, this kiosk also allows the juveniles to access facility information that they could normally do on a tablet, however, not all of them are responsible enough to care for a tablet,” said Rahn. “This is a secure item, in a secure area, so they would still be able to access that information without actually having to care for a tablet.”

Plus, Rahn further touched on the fact that parents who live out of state can still have access to visit the juvenile without having to travel hours or days away.

“We do have parents who live out of state, who are unable to travel to the facility and we would still allow them to continue to build those family relationships through that video visitation,” said Rahn.

County commissioner Aaron Mays echoed Cole’s sentiments about the visitation kiosk.

“I think this is great,” said Mys. “Allowing juveniles to interact with their families is something that I think is pretty vital for their long-term success,” said Aaron Mays. “We want them to be good law-abiding citizens someday. They probably need to keep those strong relationships.”

Other items approved on the agenda include the application for the Kansas Fights Addiction 2023 Prevention Grant, funding the Early Childhood Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department, and a proclamation in honor of Mount Zion Baptist Church’s 100th anniversary on June 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.