Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A week after a case of child abuse was reported in Southwest Topeka the suspect was found and arrested.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the 3200 block of SW Eveningside Dr. with reports of child abuse.

When officials arrived, they said it was alleged that a suspect, identified as Key’arri J. A. Shorter, 28, of Topeka, had abused a child he knew. He was not found at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said it found and arrested Shorter on Tuesday, June 20. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Correction on:

Abuse of a child - knowingly inflict cruel and inhuman corporal punishment on a child between 6 and 8 years old

Endangering a child

Officials did not indicate the nature of the abuse.

As of Thursday, Shorter is no longer behind bars as his bond has been posted.

