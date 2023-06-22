RCPD searches for person behind vandalized door at Manhattan organization

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking the glass door of a Manhattan organization.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials were called to the 300 block of S. 4th St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said they found members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles who reported the glass on their front door had been vandalized.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the organization about $500. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

