Officials from Topeka nonprofits discuss recent donation trends

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Angel Romero with the United Way of Kaw Valley said the 2022 donation data from the Giving USA Foundation isn’t too surprising.

“What really is happening over the last couple of years, we’ve really seen giving across the country at really record high levels. So, of course as giving kind of returns to maybe more of a normal level, we’re gonna see a decline and a drop from there,” said Romero.

He also said the economic climate has contributed to the drop in charitable giving.

“I think the economy is one of the bigger factors too that’s happening. With the stock market and with inflation and things like that, people are making decisions about how to use their money in the best way and so as those economic pressures bare on people, sometimes it causes people to think differently about they might want to spend their money.”

President of the Topeka Community Foundation Marsha Pope said the way people contribute to charity has changed over the years.

“While it used to be that people wrote multiple checks to maybe national organizations and made that their charitable giving plan. Now, people really wanna know what kind of impact they have, and so they might combine a charitable gift, along with volunteer time and another tangible donation,” said Pope.

Romero said volunteer time adds up. It’s worth an estimated $30 per hour.

Whether giving time or money, both are grateful for Topekans’ generosity.

“Charitable giving is important at lots of different levels. Of course at a basic needs, human services level. Organizations and our nonprofit friends depend on contributions in order to support the programs and the projects that they have that are so important in the areas of hunger and education and health care,” Pope explained.

