Officials search for vehicle involved in overnight hit-and-run on I-70

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Kansas City metro area are in search of a vehicle that was involved in an overnight hit-and-run along I-70 which sent one woman to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 420.2 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayla Martinez, 20, of Overland Park, was headed west on the interstate in the second lane before the crash happened.

Based on evidence at the scene, officials said they believe Martinez collided with the right rear corner of a trailer from a second vehicle, which sped away after the collision.

KHP said Martinez was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Cameron Carpenter
Abuse of Topeka victims’ dogs, threats lead to arrest of Lawrence man

Latest News

FILE
New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid
FILE
Driver loses consciousness along I-70 causing pickup to crash into guardrail
FILE
Excessive speed causes semi to roll after attempt to exit I-70 near JC
Kansas Tourism: Remodeled U.S. Cavalry Museum in Fort Riley is now open