Officials search for vehicle involved in overnight hit-and-run on I-70

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Kansas City metro area are in search of a vehicle that was involved in an overnight hit-and-run along I-70 which sent one woman to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 420.2 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayla Martinez, 20, of Overland Park, was headed west on the interstate in the second lane before the crash happened.

Based on evidence at the scene, officials said they believe Martinez collided with the right rear corner of a trailer from a second vehicle, which sped away after the collision.

KHP said Martinez was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

