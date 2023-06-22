New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bipartisan bill has been introduced to help ensure food grown in America is sent as international aid instead of using taxpayer money to buy food from the nation’s competitors.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced on Thursday, June 22, that he has joined Reps. John Garamendi (D-CA) Rick Crawford (R-AR) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) to introduce a bill that would ensure American-grown commodities continue as a cornerstone of international food aid.

“America’s international food aid programs have enjoyed bipartisan support for more than 65 years because they are simple, effective, and they feed millions of vulnerable people around the world each year,” said Rep. Mann. “Through these programs, America fortifies our allies, counters the influence of foreign adversaries, creates new markets and trading partners, and stops wars before they start. For decades, America has purchased and donated American-grown commodities to execute our foreign assistance programs. Over time, however, transferring cash and purchasing commodities from foreign competitors with Food for Peace dollars has become the norm. This shift has diminished transparency and accountability, reduced the procurement and shipment of American-grown food for hungry people, and jeopardized more than six decades of bipartisan support for our international food aid programs. This bill puts a stake in the ground: it’s a noble thing to feed hungry people, and we should use American commodities as we do it.”

Mann noted that the American Farmers Feed the World Act of 2023 would restore an emphasis on American food with the reinstatement of the Food for Peace program’s original mission to use commodities grown around the nation to fight hunger around the globe. This would mean taxpayer funds would not be used to buy food from America’s competitors.

“As a fourth-generation rancher and now representing the birthplace of northern California’s maritime industry in Congress, I can tell you that American agriculture feeds the world, and United States flag vessels are ready to deliver critical food aid to those countries most in need,” said Rep. Garamendi. “Congress always intended for these foreign relief programs to be a triple bottom line: A win for America’s farmers in years when they grow more than they can sell. A win for our nation’s shipbuilding and maritime industries, guaranteeing cargo during peacetime so we have the US-flag vessels needed during wartime. And a win for projecting the generous spirit of Americans to help those starving around the world. Our bipartisan bill restores this careful balance to ensure that taxpayer dollars for foreign relief are spent on American-grown foods transported on US-flag vessels, not foreign alternatives. I look forward to working with Congressman Mann and my other colleagues to make this bill a top priority in the coming Farm Bill.”

The Congressman also indicated that the bill would restore transparency with a reduction in overhead costs, preservation of resources to buy life-saving food and protection of at least 50% of the budget for buying U.S.-grown food and delivering them to other countries. It would also restore accountability as it requires the U.S. Agency for International Development to report to Congress on all budget details with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“American food aid should be produced in America,” said Rep. Crawford. “It is disingenuous to continue to use funds to purchase foreign commodities and call it “American aid”. No one knows the business of feeding the world better than American farmers. I am pleased to join my colleagues, Reps. Mann, Garamendi, and Panetta, in prioritizing American farmers by sharing their abundant production to fight global hunger, and making needed, efficient changes to our international food aid programs.”

Lastly, Mann said the bill would restore efficiency as it creates a more effective distribution method for the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to streamline USDA protocols to feed those in hunger more quickly.

“Our nation’s international food aid programs tap into the immense bounty of American producers to feed the world. But over time, a shift from American commodities to cash assistance has undermined this mission,” said Rep. Panetta. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to restore the original intent of these international food aid programs and ensure they are prioritizing American-grown commodities. Doing so will improve transparency, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness of international food assistance.”

Mann noted that more than 50 organizations around the nation support the bill including the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association.

