Ms. Wheelchair Kansas is latest Patterson Gives Back recipient

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas aims to empower women who are wheelchair mobile, and give them a platform for advocacy.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas program received a boost in its efforts to empower women who are wheelchair mobile.

Carrie Greenwood accepted a $1,000 donation to the program Thursday from Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal. The gift is part of the Patterson Gives Back effort.

Greenwood was the very first Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 18 years ago, and has led the program ever since. She says it gives women and girls who are wheelchair mobile a platform for advocacy, a way to educate others, and a chance to be celebrated.

Learn more about the program at https://www.mswheelchairkansas.org/.

Nominate a deserving organization for a donation at https://pattersongivesback.org/.

Got a dollar? Make a difference for kids!
The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas organization received $1,000 from the Patterson Gives Back program.
