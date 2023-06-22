Ms. Wheelchair Kansas is latest Patterson Gives Back recipient

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas program received a boost in its efforts to empower women who are wheelchair mobile.

Carrie Greenwood accepted a $1,000 donation to the program Thursday from Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal. The gift is part of the Patterson Gives Back effort.

Greenwood was the very first Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 18 years ago, and has led the program ever since. She says it gives women and girls who are wheelchair mobile a platform for advocacy, a way to educate others, and a chance to be celebrated.

Learn more about the program at https://www.mswheelchairkansas.org/.

Nominate a deserving organization for a donation at https://pattersongivesback.org/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.