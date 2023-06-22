Man arrested when drugs found after successfully outrunning police on bike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after drugs were found on him following his successful attempt to outrun law enforcement on his bike.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials saw a bicycle that had been ridden with no lights on after dark and other traffic violations.

Officials said they attempted to stop the bike rider, later identified as Jacob L, Keeler, 27, of Topeka, however, he rode away.

As a result of the investigation, officials said they later found Keeler on Wednesday, June 21. When he was questioned, illegal drugs were found in his possession.

TPD said Keeler was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Two counts of interference with law enforcement

Bicycle not equipped with lamp when in use at night

Improper pedestrian crossing

Topeka bench warrants

As of Thursday, Keeler remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the Wednesday accusations, a $1,000 for the Saturday accusations and a $1,890 bond on his warrant. Court appearances have been set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 13.

