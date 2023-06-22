Man accused of kidnapping back behind bars after violating court order

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man previously accused of kidnapping and domestic battery is back behind bars after he allegedly violated a Riley Co. court order.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials arrested Kurtis Rich, 26, of Manhattan, after he was brought over from the Pottawatomie Co. Jail.

RCPD continues to investigate after woman held in man’s apartment for 8+ hours

Officials noted the arrest was made in connection to Rich’s alleged violation of a court order stemming from charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery.

As of Thursday, RCPD indicated that Rich remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

