Man accused of kidnapping back behind bars after violating court order

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man previously accused of kidnapping and domestic battery is back behind bars after he allegedly violated a Riley Co. court order.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials arrested Kurtis Rich, 26, of Manhattan, after he was brought over from the Pottawatomie Co. Jail.

Officials noted the arrest was made in connection to Rich’s alleged violation of a court order stemming from charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery.

As of Thursday, RCPD indicated that Rich remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

