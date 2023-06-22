LKPD Chief appointed to Kansas commission to oversee law enforcement training

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s (LKPD) Chief was appointed by Governor Laura Kelly to a Kansas commission that oversees law enforcement training.

LKPD officials announced Chief Rich Lockhart was appointed to the Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (KS-CPOST). The KS-CPOST is a 12-member body appointed by Governor Kelly that oversees law enforcement training in the State of Kansas. Among its duties and responsibilities is of approving the basic core training curriculum for all Kansas law enforcement and police officers and granting certification to all Kansas full and part-time officers who meet the prerequisites for certification.

“I am grateful for the trust these law enforcement leaders have shown in me, and in our department,” said Chief Lockhart. “It is an honor to serve an organization that works to secure the integrity of policing while continuing to find ways to improve it as well. I’d like to thank the Governor and Commission for the opportunity and look forward to serving to ensure Kansas Police Officers are the best in the nation.”

According to LKPD, the KS-CPOST is committed to providing the citizens of Kansas with qualified, trained, ethical, competent, and professional peace officers. It is also dedicated to adopting and enforcing professional standards for the certification of peace officers to promote public safety and preserve public trust and confidence.

