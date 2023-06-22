Linwood man sentenced after attempted sexual battery of elderly woman with dementia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Linwood man received concurrent sentences totaling 44 months in prison after attempted sexual battery.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday that 44-year-old Warren F. Jones of Linwood was sentenced to 31 months in prison for attempted aggravated sexual battery of an elderly Eudora woman with dementia.

District Court Judge Amy Hanley also sentenced Jones to 13 months in prison for a second attempted aggravated sexual battery count in the same case.

Jones will serve both sentences concurrently in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is subject to 12 months post-release and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Jones pleaded no contest to the two counts in May.

Charges stem from an incident on the morning of December 27, 2021. The elderly woman allowed Jones to enter her home, and Jones attempted to engage in sexual contact with the woman before leaving. Authorities used security camera footage to identify Jones.

Jones, the victim, and the victim’s family utilized the District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference (IAC). The IAC is a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge. The typical court process is condensed using the assistance of an experienced mediator trained in trauma-informed practice. A fundamental aspect of the IAC is the empowerment of victims through their engagement in the process.

“We must continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “No one should be unsafe in their own home.”

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State of Kansas. The Eudora Police Department investigated the matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.