Linwood man sentenced after attempted sexual battery of elderly woman with dementia

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez and District Court Judge Amy Hanley sentenced...
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez and District Court Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Warren F. Jones, 44, of Linwood, to 31 months and 13 months in prison, respectively, for attempted aggravated sexual battery of an elderly Eudora woman with dementia. Jones will serve both sentences concurrently in the Kansas Department of Corrections.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Linwood man received concurrent sentences totaling 44 months in prison after attempted sexual battery.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday that 44-year-old Warren F. Jones of Linwood was sentenced to 31 months in prison for attempted aggravated sexual battery of an elderly Eudora woman with dementia.

District Court Judge Amy Hanley also sentenced Jones to 13 months in prison for a second attempted aggravated sexual battery count in the same case.

Jones will serve both sentences concurrently in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is subject to 12 months post-release and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Jones pleaded no contest to the two counts in May.

Charges stem from an incident on the morning of December 27, 2021. The elderly woman allowed Jones to enter her home, and Jones attempted to engage in sexual contact with the woman before leaving. Authorities used security camera footage to identify Jones.

Jones, the victim, and the victim’s family utilized the District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference (IAC). The IAC is a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge. The typical court process is condensed using the assistance of an experienced mediator trained in trauma-informed practice. A fundamental aspect of the IAC is the empowerment of victims through their engagement in the process.

“We must continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “No one should be unsafe in their own home.”

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State of Kansas. The Eudora Police Department investigated the matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid
New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid
LKPD officials announced Chief Rich Lockhart was appointed to the Commission on Peace Officers’...
LKPD Chief appointed to Kansas commission to oversee law enforcement training
The Topeka Zoo’s bear enclosure has a new feature.
Evergy’s staff volunteers to build climbing playground for the Topeka Zoo’s bears
Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements
Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements
The Topeka Zoo’s bear enclosure has a new feature.
Evergy’s staff volunteers to build climbing playground for the Topeka Zoo’s bears