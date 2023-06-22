KU invites developers to bid on components of campus gateway project

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is inviting developers to bid on components of the campus gateway project at the intersection of 11th and Mississippi Streets.

KU officials said the university issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting partners to bid on the project, which will include a conference center and additional mix-use development opportunities, as well as the transformation of the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Specifically, the RFP invites master developers, mixed-use developers and venue operators to bid on relevant components of the project.

The RFP also calls for proposals from partners interested in providing concessions for all Kansas Athletics facilities.

KU officials said interested partners can visit the university’s procurement website to access the RFP, along with financial feasibility and economic impact analysis for the project conducted by Hunden Partners.

According to KU officials, the university first announced its plans for the new campus gateway in October 2022 and has since been working with architectural firms and other partners to develop plans, budgets and timelines. Earlier this year, KU was awarded a $50 million challenge grant by the Kansas Department of Commerce for the project. In April, crews began renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex.

“This campus gateway is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our campus in a way that benefits students, faculty, staff and the broader region,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “In particular, this project will create a new gathering place for our campus community and guests, enable us to host conferences and events, and provide Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level. We are excited to share this request for proposals for partners to help us move this project forward.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.