KDHE lifts blue-green algae warning at Pomona Lake in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lifted the blue-green algae warning at Pomona Lake in Osage County.

KDHE said they and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued the public health advisory update due to blue-green algae on Thursday, June 22.

The following active advisories are in effect in Kansas:

Warning

Cedar Lake, Johnson County (Elevated June 22)

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County (Elevated June 22)

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County (Elevated June 22)

Marion Lake (Reservoir), Marion County (Elevated June 22)

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County (Elevated June 22)

Webster Lake (Reservoir), Rooks County

Wellington Lake, Sumner County

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Dorner Park Lake, Sedgwick County (Added June 22)

Lake Parsons, Neosho County

Lifted

Pomona Lake, Osage County (Lifted June 22)

Mount Hope – Woodland Park Pond, Sedgwick County (Lifted June 22)

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

The state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels:

A Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

KDHE officials said they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

