Kansas City police captain’s quick thinking helps save man, dogs from house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Police Department captain is being hailed as a hero for his response at a house fire this week.

“Nineteen years,” Captain Joshua Gasper said. “I’ve been on many house fires, but never quite like that.”

It was 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when Gasper was on his way back to the East Patrol Division police station to do administrative work. Then, he saw smoke at an intersection two blocks from the burning home.

He thought it might be coming from a burn barrel. He circled around and could see flames. It would have to be a pretty big burn barrel... He then radioed for the Kansas City Fire Department to respond and drove around the house. The whole back wall of the home at 2434 Park Ave. was on fire.

“I got up to the front porch,” he recounted. “The front door is open and there are two people who look like they’re packing up their their belongings and ready to leave.”

He urged them to hurry then asked if anyone else was there. They told him there might be, so he went back in.

“The fire department is on the way, but I’m here now,” he told the first two people.

“As a first responder, it is our responsibility to first and foremost look for the preservation of life,” he told KCTV5 News. “That’s what I was trying to do.”

His training in critical decision making gave him a plan: check room by room. He said the smoke at the front was manageable. He could see clearly with his flashlight. He cleared the kitchen, stepped out for air, then went back to check the bedrooms.

But, he also knew he wasn’t trained in fire. Part of his plan was knowing when to stop. On his third trip inside, just as the sirens were approaching, he knew that time had come.

“I can’t help other people if I can’t help myself,” he explained. “There is that line of: ‘I am not a firefighter. I am not trained to do those things.’”

“I knew what that line was for me,” he said. “When I got to that back wall and could hear the crackling and the glass break, that was my indication to go.”

With a head start on the search, firefighters soon rescued a man and his two dogs from a level below.

“I think we all do our jobs on a daily basis and, every now and then, there’s an opportunity for you to step up,” Gasper said when asked about the praise he’d received.

A fire department spokesman said the man was briefly hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but was released by day’s end. The spokesman said the dogs did not appear to be hurt.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, the fire department said it was likely sparked by a grill just outside the home.

